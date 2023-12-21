‘Backward classes’ removed from MPSC regulations

SHILLONG, Dec 19: The Meghalaya government has decided to remove the word ‘backward classes’ from the Meghalaya Public Service Commission Regulations.

The decision to amend the regulations was approved by the state cabinet chaired by chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday.

“There is no reservation for ‘backward classes’ in our state. Hence, the word being there in the (MPSC) rules is actually not serving any purpose. Therefore, the decision was taken that there is no need for the particular word to be there and we have removed it,” Sangma said while interacting with the media.

The cabinet also approved the amendment of the service rules of the Meghalaya Civil Defense and Home Guards.

Sangma said that about 300-400 posts are lying vacant in the state at present.

“There was a move to fill up these posts like we are doing in other departments like education, health and police. In case of home guards and civil defense also, the department has asked for certain amendments in the education qualification to bring it at par with that in the police department. Hence, the requirement in the case of home guards and civil defense was slightly higher in comparison to the police,” said the CM

“Hence, they have requested that it be made at par with what is there in the police. The cabinet has agreed to the particular decision so that they can go ahead with their recruitment process,” he said.