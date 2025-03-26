Bihar duo nabbed in Agartala for smuggling ganja

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 25: In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, Tripura Police arrested two residents of Bihar at Jogendra Nagar Railway Station in Agartala on Tuesday, seizing 36 kg of ganja concealed in their luggage.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debaprasad Roy stated that the operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs, with police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the railway station. The accused, identified as Rupesh Kumar and Fulgu Devi, were caught red-handed while attempting to smuggle the contraband via train.

During a search, law enforcement officials discovered eight packets of ganja stashed inside three pieces of luggage. The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 3 lakh.

“The duo had planned to transport the ganja to another state using the rail network. Their arrest is a significant step in curbing the inter-state smuggling of narcotics,” SDPO Roy said.

Police have taken the accused into custody and will present them before the court to seek remand for further investigation into the smuggling network.