22.8 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
type here...

Bihar duo nabbed in Agartala for smuggling ganja

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 25: In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, Tripura Police arrested two residents of Bihar at Jogendra Nagar Railway Station in Agartala on Tuesday, seizing 36 kg of ganja concealed in their luggage.

- Advertisement -

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Debaprasad Roy stated that the operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs, with police personnel in plain clothes deployed at the railway station. The accused, identified as Rupesh Kumar and Fulgu Devi, were caught red-handed while attempting to smuggle the contraband via train.

Related Posts:

During a search, law enforcement officials discovered eight packets of ganja stashed inside three pieces of luggage. The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 3 lakh.

“The duo had planned to transport the ganja to another state using the rail network. Their arrest is a significant step in curbing the inter-state smuggling of narcotics,” SDPO Roy said.

Police have taken the accused into custody and will present them before the court to seek remand for further investigation into the smuggling network.

10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April
Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves
Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves
9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious
9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

26 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions in Darjeeling 10 Hidden Gems Of Arunachal Pradesh Top 10 Places to Visit in South India in March-April Health Benefits Of Coriander Leaves 9 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes That Are Surprisingly Nutritious