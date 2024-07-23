BJP Allies in Northeast Advocate for 6th Schedule Amendment

HT Digital

July 23, Tuesday: In a strategic move to bolster the autonomy of tribal regions in India’s Northeast, the BJP’s allies are championing an amendment to the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. This proposed change aims to enhance the powers and functions of Tribal Autonomous Councils (TACs) across the region.

The push for reform comes in response to longstanding demands from tribal leaders and local communities who seek greater control over their affairs. The 6th Schedule currently provides for the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, but proponents argue that amendments are needed to address evolving local needs and challenges.

The amendment proposal has garnered significant support from regional parties and tribal organizations, who believe that increased autonomy will better equip TACs to manage resources, enforce regulations, and address the unique issues faced by their communities.

As discussions progress, stakeholders are hopeful that the amendment will pave the way for a more responsive and empowered system of local governance in the Northeast.