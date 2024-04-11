RDA releases election manifesto highlighting ILP

SHILLONG, April 10: The United Democratic Party (UDP) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) under the banner of the Regional Democratic Party (RDA) recently released its election manifesto and pledged to aggressively pursue with the Centre for immediate implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in Eighth Schedule and resolving age old boundary dispute with Assam.

The 25-point manifesto released by UDP chief Metbah Lyngdoh also assured to strengthen the autonomous district councils (ADCs) and bats for a meaningful peace talks with the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

The RDA has fielded former HYC president Robertjune Kharjahrin as its candidate for Shillong parliamentary seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, to be held on April 19.

The manifesto said the RDA voted to the parliament seek to pursue the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule to include amendment to paragraph 3 of the Sixth Schedule to ensure the word “President” should be replaced with the word “Governor” in paragraph 12 A (b) of the Sixth Schedule, stating that laws passed by the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies shall not be applied in tribal areas regarding social practices, customary laws, religious practices, civil and criminal courts, traditional institutions, land, forests, and minerals.

It also seeks to advocate for changes that would have the Governor acting on the advice of the District Councils, to envision the spirit of Sixth Schedule Article 200; to push for direct funding under Article 280; to increase fund allocation under Article 275; and to advocate for Anti-Defection Laws

The RDA said it would also aggressively pursue the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) adding that efforts would be made to address issues of border fencing and setting up of a Police Border Wing.

It said that it would also vigorously pursue the inclusion of Khasi & Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India and push for making ‘Khasi’ and ‘Garo” as qualifying languages, apart from English and Hindi, for recruitment to Central Government institutions in Meghalaya.

On boundary issue, the manifesto said that the RDA will push to ensure fencing along the international border is done at the zero line and that due compensation be meted out to the people who lost their valuable land to Bangladesh.

It added that RDA will also take steps to urge the Government of India to settle the boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya as envisioned in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

Further, the manifesto said that the RDA bats for meaningful peace talks with the (HNLC) and

other militant group(s) of the state and will pursue the efforts for a multifaceted strategy to strengthen and modernize the police force to improve its effectiveness, efficiency, accountability, and capacity to handle contemporary challenges besides to impress upon the Central Government, the need for special efforts to counter the inflow of illicit narcotics in the state.

It also promised to take steps to tighten anti-corruption laws, implement policies for accountable and responsible governance, and set up processes for conducting social audits of all government projects and programs. Furthermore, an independent Monitoring Committee in each district, comprising of community leaders, religious leaders, and experts, to oversee the execution of the MP Schemes and other Central Schemes in the districts, it said.

On employment issues, the RDA said it will ensure that the youths of the state are given due attention and that there is a need for an effective National Youth policy and National Sports Policy.

“The RDA feels strongly about setting up of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) to boost investments and the state’s economy. Additionally, efforts will be made to persuade the Indian government to designate teachers and staff for the Eklavya Model Residential School in accordance with the State Reservation Policy,” it said.

It also said that the RDA will examine matters concerning the National Education Policy (NEP), the three-language formula, CUET, increase of reservation of seats in Technical and Higher Education, setting up of Engineering and Medical colleges, in Techment of top-notch Coaching Institutes for competitive exams and Skill Development Centres in every district.

Furthermore, the manifesto said that the RDA stands to protect the rights of religious minorities and will oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), anti-conversion laws, and to advocate for strong legislation that will punish those who commit crimes against Christians and other religious minorities.

“We shall make a significant effort to evaluate the arrangements for foreign funding to the Christian organizations and other religious minorities. We shall address with utmost seriousness the issues surrounding the exemption of religious institutions from income tax and the appointment of religious minority representatives to the National Minority Commission.”

Also pledging to seek full exemption from CAA, the RDA said, “To protect the interest of minorities, steps will be taken to seek exemption of the application of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the entire State of Meghalaya.”

“ Opposition will be to the imposition of Hindi language, one nation one culture, one nation one language, one nation one religion or any other anti-minority laws and policies. Beef ban will be vehemently opposed as part of the measures of protecting secular ideology & policy,” it said.

Reiterating its opposition against uranium mining, it said, “Opposition to uranium mining in the State of Meghalaya is at the top list because it may affect the environment adversely. To review the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act 2023 which de-reserves the forest for the use of land for non-forest purposes and which provides an exception to the Act within 100 km of the International Border for the so-called strategic projects.”

It said that efforts will be made to facilitate in accordance with Minority Status to the indigenous/native faiths and creation of the Khasi Cultural Institute under the Management and Control of Seng Khasi & Sein Raij.

The manifesto said that in order to boost tribal welfare, the RDA will push for review of the ST & SC list in the State of Meghalaya, facilitate creation of the Tribal Legislators National Forum and propose a National Policy on Tribal Welfare.

Regarding the farmers’ welfare, the RDA said efforts will be made in facilitating introduction of fair price to farmers and raising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on Agricultural and Forest Produce. The RDA will address issues relating to Market intervention Scheme, Soft loan and Interest Free loan to farmers, technology intervention, setting up of agro-based Industry and Setting up of Agricultural Research Centre. (NNN)