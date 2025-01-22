16 C
Guwahati
BJP committed to serve up to last man in society: Tripura CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 21: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha recently said that the BJP is a party with discipline and is dedicated to working for the welfare up to the last man in society through various developmental initiatives.After announcing the name of the Sadar (Rural) District President of BJP, the Chief Minister stated that the BJP is a disciplined party, which has once again been demonstrated.”Initially, we started with booth levels, then Mandal Presidents, and now, today, District Presidents. The names of 10 organizational District Presidents were declared today. I was given charge of Sadar (Rural), along with ARO, and today, the name of Gouranga Bhowmik was announced. Among 11 candidates who contested, Gouranga Bhowmik was elected,” he said.

Saha emphasised that the primary aim of the BJP is to work for the common people.

“For the BJP, it is the nation first, then the party, and then self. I urge all party Karyakartas to adhere to the party’s rules and maintain discipline. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been tirelessly working for the welfare and development of the nation, and these efforts must reach the last man in society. I extend my best wishes to all the newly elected District Presidents,” he added.

