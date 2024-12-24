13 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
BJP elects two women for first time as mandal presidents

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 23. In a significant move, the Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of its mandal presidents, marking a historic first with the induction of two women into the leadership positions. 

Notably, 95% of the appointees are fresh faces, with a focus on empowering youth leaders.

BJP Office Secretary and State Returning Officer of the Sangathan Prava, Samarendra Deb, briefed reporters about the organisational changes, emphasizing that the restructuring process is aligned with the party’s nationwide goals.

“This organizational overhaul includes committees from the booth level to the state level. We initiated the process in October, following an extensive membership drive that successfully enrolled additional members. Since November 11, we have conducted elections and formed booth-level committees across 3,352 booths in the state. This phase concluded with the announcement of booth-level presidents,” Deb said.

He further outlined the timeline, stating that Mandal Committees were formed between December 1 and 15. After detailed consultations and discussions, the party finalized 60 Mandal Presidents, one for each Mandal in Tripura.

“Numerous candidates expressed interest in the Mandal President posts. However, we implemented specific criteria, such as a maximum age limit of 45 years, to ensure the inclusion of young leaders. The selection process was rigorous and comprehensive,” Deb added.

Among the newly appointed Mandal Presidents, the representation includes 23.3% from the Scheduled Tribes (ST), 18.3% from the Scheduled Castes (SC), 36.7% from the General category, and 21.7% from the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

“This marks the first time two women have been chosen as Mandal Presidents in the state. Our emphasis on fresh and youthful leadership is evident, with 95% of the newly elected Presidents being first-timers,” Deb concluded.

