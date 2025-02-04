25 C
BJP govt trying hard to bring development across Manipur since 2017: CM

IMPHAL, Feb 3: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that despite challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and ethnic violence, the BJP-led government has been putting all efforts to bring development in both hills and valley regions of the state since 2017.

Singh became the chief minister of the northeastern state for the first time in 2017. During his second term, more than 250 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, who are in majority in the hill districts, since May 3, 2023.

“Almost two and half years were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite the challenges, the government had made some big achievements. After we returned for the second term with the love of the people, we lost nearly two years due to the present situation.

“But the government has not stopped. It has continued with developmental projects in the hills and the valley. At the same time, it worked towards resolving the situation,” the CM said.

A lot of time was also lost because of the long rainy season of the state, he said while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of multi-storied government quarters at Langol in Imphal West district.

Similar buildings will also be built for government employees at New Checkon area in the state capital, Singh said.

The CM appealed to the people to care for nature, maintain cleanliness and ensure that drains are not blocked.

He also said developmental project are being taken up to rejuvenate Lamphalpat wetlands and said on its completion it can be used as recreational spot.

Singh directed contractors to work hard for timely completion of the projects.

In another programme, Singh inaugurated the Art and Culture building and an Open Gym and laid foundation stones for a 33/11 KVA Sub Station and swimming pool inside the Manipur University campus at Canchipur in Imphal East district.

He asked students of all educational institutes to contribute to society after passing out.

Singh also expressed the need to conduct a proper discussion on the present situation with faculties, teachers, researchers and students in the university to understand the core issues of the ethnic conflict.

Singh also said that educational institutions should be free from disturbances. (PTI)

