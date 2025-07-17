25.7 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 17, 2025
BJP-led govt in Tripura has appointed nearly 20,000 regular employees in last 7 yrs: CM

CM says state recruitment drive reflects commitment to transparency, youth welfare, and administrative strengthening

Updated:
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, July 16: The BJP-led government in Tripura has appointed 19,742 regular employees in the last seven years, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Wednesday.

The CM’s statement came a day after his cabinet cleared proposals for recruiting 1,615 school teachers.

“Altogether 19,742 regular posts in different government departments have been filled up since the BJP-led government was formed in Tripura. Despite this, the oppositions are alleging that there has been a lack of recruitment by the government,” he said.

Saha made the statement while addressing a programme where he handed appointment letters to 184 newly hired junior engineers.He said, additionally, contractual and outsourcing appointments were made, and that figure could be around 8,000.

Asserting that government jobs were not the only solution, he said his government is also focusing on making the youth self-reliant.

“The number of Self Help Groups (SHGs) has been increased from 4,000 in 2018 to 56,000 at present, providing livelihood opportunities to lakhs of women,” he said. Saha said the government is also working to develop the state’s infrastructure to boost its GSDP, and Rs 7,000 crore has been earmarked in this year’s budget for the purpose.

He exhorted the newly-recruited engineers to bring innovation to their work.

“Days have changed since the introduction of AI. If you use the latest technologies, like AI and 5G, the quality of your work or plan should be different. It will help the state in building innovative infrastructure,” he said.

He said engineers must complete all paperwork in eight months, as construction agencies get only four months to execute construction works because of prolonged monsoons in the state. (PTI)

10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
