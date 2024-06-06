BJP-led govt’s failure in all fronts behind Congress’s triumph: MPCC president

IMPHAL, JUNE 4: With the Congress registering a historic win in both the parliamentary seats in Manipur, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K Meghachandra alleged that the BJP-led government’s failure in all fronts was behind his party’s triumph.

“The landslide victory of the Congress candidates in Manipur was brought by the failure of the double-engine government in the state as well as at the Centre”, Meghachandra said.

Talking to reporters at Congress Bhavan here where the party celebrated the victory, the MPCC chief said that negligence on the part of the BJP-led government on the unrest in Manipur has led the people to support the grand old party.

“The poll results showed that the people of the state have their trust in the Congress and the party appreciated the people for the clear mandate given to the party,” he added.

The MPCC chief also said that Manipur has been under unrest for more than a year since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3 last year.

“Even as the people of all sections of the society are at the limit of their woes due to the prolonged crisis arising out of ethnic violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to remain quiet,” Meghachandra added. (NNN)