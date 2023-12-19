Disappointment over MPs failing to raise question on Manipur issue: MPCC

IMPHAL, Dec 18: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) recently expressed disappointment when none of the three MPs from Manipur raised the prevailing crisis in the house of the ongoing session of the Parliament.

Addressing reporters at Imphal Congress Bhavan, MPCC vice-president and senior spokesperson of the party Hareshwar Goswami said that it is very unfortunate that the MPs from Manipur were not able to raise any question on the Parliament floor regarding the ongoing conflict in Manipur nor they were able to raise any motion.

He said that MPs from other states raised questions and motions on matters concerning their states in the Parliament and even created ruckus in the house if they did not get satisfactory reply to their questions or the house did not entertain the motion they moved.

“But, not a single MP from Manipur had ever brought up any motion or kind at the Parliament even though the state is reeling under crisis for the last nearly eight months,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The Congress leader then asked the reasons behind the MPs not being able to take the issue concerning Manipur to the Parliament while alleging that unable to move any motion, the MPs from the state showed their responsiveness of being the representatives of the people of the state.

The MPCC vice president said that in line with the call given by the MPCC president, a delegation of the party recently met with the three MPs from the state in New Delhi and submitted memorandums pressing them to take up Manipur’s protracted issue in the house of the Parliament in the ongoing winter session.

He said that the delegation met with the two MPs of Lok Sabha from the state Rajkumar Ranjan Singh who is also Union minister of state for Education and External Affairs and Lorho S Pfoze as well as the Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba.

During the meeting, they also pressed the MPs to address and raise pertinent issues related to the ongoing crisis to the house of the parliament.

The MPCC pressed the MPs to raise the issue in the interest of the people of the state and not in the interest of the party.

The Congress hoped that the MPs would take the issue to the parliament leaving behind their party affiliation considering the sentiments of the people of the state.

However, even though the ongoing session is going to end, any of the three MPs came up with a positive response till date.

Goswami also questioned the MPs’ reluctance to take a bold stand on the Manipur issue while asking if they were afraid to be expelled.

The Parliamentary session is ending soon, and it is crucial for them (MPs) to address the urgent issues facing Manipur,” he added. (NNN)

- Advertisement -