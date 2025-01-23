BJP to implement law on women’s reservation: New party chief

ITANAGAR, Jan 22: Newly elected Arunachal Pradesh unit BJP president Kaling Moyong on Wednesday said that the ruling party will implement the law on women’s reservation in the next assembly elections in the state in letter and spirit.

This will provide women with a platform to participate in governance and will enhance their role in the decision-making processes, Moyong said.

Chief minister Pema Khandu recently announced that the BJP will field 20 women candidates in the polls for the 60-member assembly in 2029.

President Droupadi Murmu in September 2023 gave her assent to the women’s reservation bill which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The law, however, is supposed to be implemented after the next census and the subsequent delimitation exercise – redrawing of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies.

Moyong said that he has been instructed by the chief minister to motivate women candidates to ‘come out of the kitchen’ and prepare themselves to contest assembly elections due in 2029.

“The chief minister had categorically mentioned that even spouses of sitting ministers and MLAs will not get party tickets if they are not competent,” Moyong said.

Women of the state are shining in various fields, and they can excel in politics too, the state party chief said.

“Political and societal barriers (faced by women) should be broken,” Moyong said.

On the development front, he said the party will support the state government in implementing its policies and programmes and emphasised the importance of public outreach to raise awareness about development schemes.

He said the party and the state government must have proper coordination to ensure a holistic well-being of the last man in the queue.

Moyong, who represented Pasighat East MLA twice, while expressing gratitude to the party for entrusting him with new responsibility said, “I will do my best to strengthen the party at the grassroots level with dedication and teamwork.”

He said he would visit all the districts soon to ensure coordination between party functionaries from the state level to the booth level.

The BJP came to power for the third time in a row in Arunachal Pradesh in June last year. (PTI)