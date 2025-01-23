Training on GIS and remote sensing for water resources management

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 22: A specialised three-day training programme on remote sensing and GIS application in water and land management commenced in the chief engineer’s office, water resources department, in Kohima on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The event organised by the North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) Tezpur aims to equip participants with knowledge and skills on remote sensing and GIS applications as well as water conservation and water management.

At the inaugural function, the chief engineer of the water resources department, K Hutoi Sema, in his keynote address, stressed the importance of effective water and land management in a region like Nagaland, where rivers, streams, and fertile lands are lifelines.

He commended NERIWALM for its continuous efforts in enhancing knowledge and skills in water and land management across Northeast India.

Sema said the training programme will focus on utilising remote sensing and GIS technology to gain a better understanding of the region’s water and land resources. He emphasised that these tools can provide real solutions to the challenges faced in water management.

- Advertisement -

The second topic of the training programme, water conservation and water management, will focus on the importance of conserving water in a region prone to droughts, he added.

He encouraged all participants to actively engage in the training sessions, learn from experts, and apply the acquired knowledge in their respective divisions and sub-divisions.

“Good management, whether of land, water, or people, often comes down to common sense and timely action,” Sema stressed.

Sobu Angami, senior engineer, gave a PowerPoint presentation on the activities of the Nagaland water resources department.

- Advertisement -

Dr Luna Moni Das, assistant professor at NERIWALM presented an overview of the institute’s activities, showcasing their contribution to research, training, conducting international and national workshops and seminars and policy formulation in water and land management.

This training marks a significant step towards effective water and land management, aligning with sustainable development goals in the region.