Thursday, January 23, 2025
Tripura Industry and Commerce Fair from Jan 29

To host investors’ summit on Feb 7, eyes Rs 600 Crore in MoUs

Updated:
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 22: The Tripura government is gearing up to host the two-day ‘Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2025,’ scheduled to commence on February 7 in Agartala. The event is expected to result in the signing of MoUs worth an estimated Rs 600 crore with various investors.

Tripura Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, while addressing the media on Wednesday, shared details about the event and its associated initiatives. She highlighted the state’s annual Industries and Commerce Fair, which will be held at the International Fair Ground in Hapania, Agartala, from January 29 to February 12.

“We have conducted three review meetings to ensure the success of this year’s fair,” the minister stated. “Special emphasis is being given to local traders and businesses. Last year, 269 participants showcased their products, while this year, the number has risen to 337. In line with our vision of ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura,’ supporting local entrepreneurs is a priority. This year, 515 stalls will be set up, compared to 465 last year. Goods worth Rs 6.12 crore were sold in the previous edition, and we anticipate higher sales this year.”

To attract investors and boost the state’s industrial growth, the ‘Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2025’ has been planned, featuring 150 investors from various sectors. The event will take place at Hotel Polo Tower from February 7 to 8.

“Our aim is to strengthen communication with investors and showcase the state’s abundant resources. The conclave will focus on sectors such as health, IT, food processing, education, tourism, rubber, bamboo, and agar,” said Minister Chakma. “With the theme ‘Destination Tripura: The Land of Opportunity,’ we are confident of achieving significant investment milestones.”

