BJP’s arrogance has destroyed the idea of INDIA: Rahul Gandhi in Mizoram

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Oct 16: In a fervent speech in Aizawl, Mizoram, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi castigated the incumbent BJP government, charging them of wreaking economic chaos with demonetization and GST due to their arrogance. He asserted these policies are not aimed to boost growth but to obliterate small and medium businesses nationwide.

During a public gathering in Mizoram’s capital on Monday, Gandhi stated, “GST is contrived to devastate small and medium businesses, it is planned to debilitate Indian farmers. Everyone is aware of the absurdity of demonetization, a ludicrous concept conceived by our Prime Minister.”

The Congress leader depicted a bleak scenario of the country’s economy, indicating that the recovery has been languid. Intensifying his attack, he claimed, “If you wish to comprehend the PM’s blueprint for economic development, it can be encapsulated in one word ‘Adani’. Everything is tailored to favour one businessman, that is the state of the nation.” Shifting gears, Gandhi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unrest in Manipur, alleging that the BJP has bifurcated the erstwhile unified state.

He stated, “A few months ago, I visited Manipur. The BJP has annihilated the idea of Manipur. It is no more a single state, rather it’s two states now. People have been slain, women have been violated and infants have been murdered yet the Prime Minister doesn’t deem it significant to visit there.”