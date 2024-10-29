BJP’s membership drive in Tripura Sees unprecedented public support

AGARTALA, Oct 28: CM Manik Saha said on Monday that the enthusiastic response from people during the membership drive will further strengthen the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He further said, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is witnessing a significant surge in public interest across Tripura as part of its ongoing membership drive.

Speaking at a membership drive event on Monday in Ward No 20 and Ward No 40 under the Baradowali Mandal, CM Saha expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response and emphasized that this enthusiasm marks a new chapter for the party in the northeastern state.

With the membership drive now in its second phase, the BJP has extended the enrollment period until November 15. Leaders and party workers are actively reaching out to communities, meeting residents, and encouraging them to join the party. CM Saha, himself, has been participating by visiting various wards, including his own assembly constituency, where he has personally enrolled new members.

“The enthusiastic response during the membership drive will further solidify the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” CM Saha said, adding that people in Tripura are beginning to recognize BJP as the only viable option for development and progress. “It’s the dedication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has inspired people to join BJP, understanding it as a party committed to the people’s welfare and addressing their problems,” he noted.

In addition to the membership drive, the Chief Minister highlighted the party’s focus on strengthening grassroots connections. Leaders and karyakartas (party workers) are leaving no stone unturned, visiting every corner of the state to encourage public participation in the BJP’s vision for Tripura’s future.

The expanding base of the BJP in Tripura reflects a growing trend in northeastern states, where people are increasingly aligning with the party’s agenda of progress, infrastructure development, and economic growth. With this membership drive, the BJP aims to consolidate its base in Tripura ahead of upcoming electoral battles and establish itself firmly as a people-centric party.

Political analysts view this heightened public response as a significant indicator of BJP’s rising influence and as a testament to its efforts to engage citizens on a local level.