BJP membership crosses 6 lakh, to reach 12 lakh soon: Tripura CM

AGARTALA, Oct 21: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) membership in Tripura has already exceeded 6 lakh and is on track to meet the target of 12 lakh.

“People have faith in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many are eager to join the party’s membership drive. So far, more than 6 lakh members have enrolled, out of the 12 lakh target for Tripura,” said Dr Saha.

Dr Saha said this while participating in BJP’s membership drive in several areas of the 8 Town Baradowali assembly constituency on Sunday.

The party’s membership campaign is being conducted not only in the state but across the country.

As part of the drive, the chief minister, who is also the MLA of the constituency, engaged in a public relations and membership campaign with various party functionaries in the No. 8 Town Baradowali assembly constituency.

On this day, Dr Saha actively participated in the membership drive at booths 16 and 17 of Ward No. 20 in his constituency.

Speaking afterward, he said, “I came to my constituency today as part of the membership drive. I have visited various places, and everywhere I go, I see enthusiasm. People have faith in Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. There is widespread eagerness to join the membership drive. Tripura has a target of 12 lakh members, and so far, over 6 lakh have registered online. Offline numbers are likely to be even higher, and we are confident that we will reach our target. In this constituency alone, we had a target of 20,000, and so far, over 12,000 have joined.”

He expressed confidence that the number would further increase by the end of the day.

“On behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party family, I extend a warm welcome to all the new members,” he added.