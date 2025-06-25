26.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
BSF additional DG arrives Tripura on four-day visit

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, June 24: BSF Additional Director General (Eastern Command) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to the state to check the operational preparedness of the border guards, an official release said.

The visit assumes significance in the wake of continued infiltration from across the order over the past few months.

Tipra Motha lawmaker Ranjit Debbarma had earlier written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy seeking their intervention to “detect and deport” all illegal immigrants, including those from Bangladesh.

Chief Minister Manik Saha has also made it clear that the state will not tolerate infiltration from across the border.

Aggarwal was briefed by BSF Tripura Frontier Inspector General Ashawani Kumar Sharma about operational issues and key strategic matters, according to an official statement.

During the day, Aggarwal visited the border outposts at Bhagalpur and Lankamura and the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Agartala to take stock of the operational preparedness and interacted with field commanders and jawans.

The northeastern state shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
25 June, 2025

The Hills Times -
