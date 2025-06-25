BSF additional DG arrives Tripura on four-day visit

AGARTALA, June 24: BSF Additional Director General (Eastern Command) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to the state to check the operational preparedness of the border guards, an official release said.

The visit assumes significance in the wake of continued infiltration from across the order over the past few months.

Tipra Motha lawmaker Ranjit Debbarma had earlier written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy seeking their intervention to “detect and deport” all illegal immigrants, including those from Bangladesh.

Chief Minister Manik Saha has also made it clear that the state will not tolerate infiltration from across the border.

Aggarwal was briefed by BSF Tripura Frontier Inspector General Ashawani Kumar Sharma about operational issues and key strategic matters, according to an official statement.

During the day, Aggarwal visited the border outposts at Bhagalpur and Lankamura and the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Agartala to take stock of the operational preparedness and interacted with field commanders and jawans.

The northeastern state shares an 856-km border with Bangladesh. (PTI)