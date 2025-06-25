Manipur Police Arrest Suspected Vehicle Thief, Recover Three Stolen Two-Wheelers

HT Digital

IMPHAL, June 25: Manipur Police arrested a suspected vehicle lifter and recovered three stolen two-wheelers during a special operation in Thoubal district on Tuesday. The arrest was a part of an ongoing intelligence-based drive against vehicle thefts in the state.

In accordance with an official announcement issued on Wednesday, a special squad of the Thoubal district police conducted the operation in Lilong Hangamthabi locality. The squad arrested 21-year-old local resident BM Aziz Hashmir from an inter-village road close to his residence. In the process of arrest, police seized a blue Honda Activa scooter with no registration number from him.

After Hashmir was interrogated, police conducted a second raid at a different location discovered during questioning. This resulted in the recovery of two more two-wheelers stolen, bringing the total number of cars recovered under this particular operation to three.

The cops said that in the district-wide special drive since April 16, a total of 170 vehicles stolen on two-wheelers, cars, and trucks have been recovered. While 110 vehicles were nabbed between April 16 and April 30, 57 others were recovered between May 1 and May 15.