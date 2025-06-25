26.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Contrabands of Rs 14 L seized near the Moreh–Chandel route in Tengnoupal district

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, June 24: In a joint operation with Army personnel, Assam Rifles seized a large consignment of contraband items near the Moreh–Chandel route in Tengnoupal district on June 23, said officials on Tuesday.

The operation was launched following credible intelligence inputs regarding illegal movement along the route.

A statement issued by Assam Rifles said during the patrol, security forces intercepted a suspicious vehicle near a football ground adjacent to Road Opening Party (ROP) Picket No. 18. Upon inspection, 28 packages containing approximately 14,000 boxes of ‘Win Win’ brand cigarettes each box holding 20 sticks were recovered.

The estimated market value of the seized consignment is Rs 14 lakh. The vehicle, along with the recovered items, will be handed over to the police for further investigation, the statement added. (NNN)

