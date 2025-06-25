One more held for evidence tampering in Raja Murder case

SHILLONG, June 23: In a significant development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Meghalaya Police today apprehended Lokendra Singh Tomar, a resident of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, for his alleged involvement in the destruction of evidence. Tomar was arrested following a request from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Gwalior Police.

According to the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Tomar is the landlord of the flat at Dewas Naka where Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder case, had taken shelter while hiding in Indore. Tomar allegedly left Madhya Pradesh for Uttarakhand on June 16 and later proceeded to Gwalior on June 22.

The SIT has issued a request for Tomar’s formal arrest, and a splinter team is currently en route from Indore to Gwalior to take him into custody, he said, adding that Tomar will be produced before a court in Gwalior for transit remand.

Tomar is wanted in connection with the destruction and concealment of vital evidence in the case. The SIT’s efforts to gather evidence and bring all perpetrators to justice are ongoing.

On Sunday, Silome James, a property dealer who rented out a flat to Vishal Singh Chauhan, one of the main accused in the case, and Balla Ahirwar, a security guard posted at the apartment complex where the flat is located, were arrested for destruction of evidence.

“All three accused are expected to be brought to Shillong on Wednesday,” the SP informed. With these arrests, the total number of individuals apprehended in the case has risen to eight, including Sonam Raghuvanshi, the deceased’s wife, who surrendered to police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district on June 8.

Sonam, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and his three friends, who were hired to murder Raja have been sent to judicial custody after ten days of SIT interrogation to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and all those involved. (NNN)