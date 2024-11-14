BSF destroyed illegal cannabis cultivation in joint operation

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 13: Border Security Force deployed in Tripura along with Tripura Police have destroyed 65000 matured cannabis plants in Gilamura village of Sonamura Sub-division of Sepahijala district.

In a press statement BSF said that after getting specific information about illegal cultivation of Ganja plants in the forest area of village Gilamura a joint operation was launched by BSF with Tripura police and forest officials.

“In the joint operation approx 65000 matured plants cultivated in 10 hectares of land spread on five different plots were destroyed by cutting, uprooting and burning. BSF with coordination with sister agencies is making optimum efforts to maintain a drug free society.