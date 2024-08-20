25 C
BSF foils smuggling bid in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Aug 19: Troops of 4 Bn under BSF Meghalaya foiled massive smuggling bid and seized cosmetics and clothing items worth rupees 58 lakhs on Sunday which was being smuggled to Bangladesh from the International border of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, a BSF source said.

The consignments were seized by vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya when the smugglers were trying to smuggle it into Bangladesh. However, on being challenged by BSF, miscreants fled away from the spot by taking advantage of inclement weather and darkness. The seized items were handed over to customs office Pynursla for further action, the BSF source also said.

In another operation, troops from the 110th  Battalion of BSF Meghalaya successfully seized two Bangladeshi wooden boats and four Bangladeshi steel boats from Umiam (Shella River) while Bangladeshi smugglers attempted to cross into Indian territory to steal and extract gravel and stone, the BSF source added. (NNN)

