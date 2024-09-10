31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
BSF personnel shoot self

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 9: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel deployed in Kamalpur under Dhalai District tragically died on Monday after reportedly shooting himself with his service rifle.

A BSF official told reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the BSF personnel, identified as B Arun Dilip (40), was on duty at the border when the incident occurred.

“We suspect that he shot himself, likely in a suicide attempt, using his service rifle. Following the incident, we immediately recovered him and rushed him to Kamalpur Hospital. However, due to the severity of his condition, he was referred to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala,” said the BSF official.

The official said that unfortunately, by the time the victim reached GB Pant Hospital, the attending doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

“He shot himself twice, once in the abdomen and once in the shoulder. We are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter,” the official added.

