32 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
type here...

BTR Officials Conduct Joint Survey for Rafting Potential on Sankosh River

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 10, Wednesday: Senior officials from the Sports and Tourism Departments of the Government of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), in collaboration with adventure rafting specialists, conducted a comprehensive survey to evaluate the possibilities of rafting on the Sankosh River in Raimona National Park. This initiative aims to enhance tourist experiences and implement safety measures, particularly during the monsoon season when water levels are high. The survey underscores the region’s commitment to providing thrilling yet secure adventure tourism activities.

- Advertisement -

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Executive Member Shri Pramod Boro, the Government of BTR is dedicated to transforming the region into a premier adventure tourism hub. Emphasizing sustainable tourism practices and ecotourism initiatives, the administration is working to promote the natural beauty and recreational potential of BTR. This endeavor not only aims to attract adventure enthusiasts but also to foster economic growth while preserving the ecological balance of the region.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Haryana CM Khattar Calls for Collaborative Efforts to Boost Power Sector...

The Hills Times -