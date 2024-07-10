BTR Officials Conduct Joint Survey for Rafting Potential on Sankosh River

HT Digital

July 10, Wednesday: Senior officials from the Sports and Tourism Departments of the Government of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), in collaboration with adventure rafting specialists, conducted a comprehensive survey to evaluate the possibilities of rafting on the Sankosh River in Raimona National Park. This initiative aims to enhance tourist experiences and implement safety measures, particularly during the monsoon season when water levels are high. The survey underscores the region’s commitment to providing thrilling yet secure adventure tourism activities.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Executive Member Shri Pramod Boro, the Government of BTR is dedicated to transforming the region into a premier adventure tourism hub. Emphasizing sustainable tourism practices and ecotourism initiatives, the administration is working to promote the natural beauty and recreational potential of BTR. This endeavor not only aims to attract adventure enthusiasts but also to foster economic growth while preserving the ecological balance of the region.