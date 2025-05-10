Consecration of Lungchaseng Buddha Vihara & Central Buddha Jayanti Celebration 2025 at Nampong

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 9: The sacred Poi-Lu-Chong cum Buddha Jayanti 2025 celebrations will be held with great spiritual fervor and cultural vibrancy in Nampong village, Namsai district, from May 11 to May 13, 2025. The three-day event will mark the consecration of the Lungchaseng Buddha Vihara and the central celebration of Buddha Jayanti in Arunachal Pradesh.

The inauguration of the Lungchaseng Buddha Vihara is scheduled for May 12 and will be graced by Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, as Chief Guest. He will be joined by other dignitaries including: Tapir Gao, MP, Arunachal East, Wangki Lowang, Minister for Environment, Forest, Climate Change, Geology, Mining & DoTCL, Chau Zingnu Namchoom and MLA, Namsai and adviser to Minister for RWD, Sports & Youth Affairs.

The celebrations will commence with a grand Ya-Fra (religious procession) on May 11, starting from Nampong and covering several villages including Piyong, Innow, Nongtaw, Chiseng, Wingko, Wingko Mengkeng, Lekang, Kaichu, Enten, Manna, Manfaiseng, Lathao, Solungtu, Namsai, Deobill, Telbari, and Ningroo Charali, before returning to Nampong.

On May 12, the day of the consecration and Buddha Jayanti, a Dhamma Sabha (religious discourse) and continuation of the Ya-Fra will be held. The celebrations will also feature: A drum-beating competition, a cultural night, illumination of 1,000 candles and hot air balloon release, symbolizing peace and enlightenment.

The three-day event is expected to attract devotees, cultural enthusiasts, and tourists from across the state and beyond, as the region celebrates Lord Buddha’s teachings and honors the spiritual heritage of the Tai-Khamti Buddhist community.