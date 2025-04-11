Mahavir Jayanti celebrated with devotion at Parasnath Jain Temple

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, April 10: The Jain community in Naharlagun gathered in devotion and unity to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti at the Shri Parasnath Digambar Jain Temple.

The event, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, was observed with great enthusiasm and spiritual fervor.

According to an official statement, the celebrations began with a grand religious procession, where the idol of Lord Mahavir was placed in a beautifully decorated palanquin.

The procession passed through key locations, including the local petrol pump and Mithun Gate, before returning to the temple premises.

Devotees participated in several traditional rituals, including the ceremonial bathing (abhishek), shantidhara (holy water offering), worship, and aarti of Lord Mahavir.

On this auspicious occasion, many attendees took a pledge to adopt and practice the teachings of Lord Mahavir in their everyday lives.

Community leaders highlighted the timeless relevance of Lord Mahavir’s teachings, particularly his emphasis on Ahimsa Parmo Dharma (non-violence is the highest religion), non-possession (Aparigraha), and non-absolutism (Anekantavada).

These principles continue to inspire spiritual growth and societal harmony in the modern world.

The evening was marked by devotional programs, including aarti, bhajans, and chanting of the sacred Namokar Mantra.

The temple also arranged snacks and meals for attendees, fostering community bonding and hospitality.

The celebrations concluded with a heartfelt expression of gratitude from the president of the Jain community, who thanked the Jain Youth Group and all participants—men, women, and children—who contributed to making the event a grand success.