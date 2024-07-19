32 C
Friday, July 19, 2024
Budget session of Arunachal assembly from Friday

ITANAGAR, July 18: The budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh assembly will begin on Friday and the annual financial statement for the 2024-25 fiscal will be presented on July 24, an official said.

The session will conclude on July 26.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance and Planning portfolio, will present the budget on July 24 during the eight-day session, Assembly Secretary Kago Habung said.

This will be the first budget of the Pema Khandu government after its return to power for the third term.

The budget session will commence on Friday with the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, Habung said.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik had addressed the members of the House during the first session of the Eight Legislative Assembly that met for two days on June 14 and 15.

Three important government bills – ‘The Arunachal Pradesh Amending Bill, 2024’, ‘The Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024’, and ‘The Balipara/Tirap/Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024’ would be tabled on the opening day of the session, Habung said.

Arunachal Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee to plan the agenda for the budget session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor and MLAs Kumar Waii of the Congress, Nikh Kamin of NCP, Thangwang Wangham of NPP and Oken Tayeng of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) attended the meeting.

All the political parties in the state, except the Congress represented by a single MLA, extended unconditional support to the BJP government in the northeastern state.

The ruling BJP has 46 MLAs in the 60-member House, while the NPP has five legislators, NCP (Ajit Pawar) three and the PPA two. There are three independent members. (PTI)

