Three bills introduced in Arunachal Assembly on first day of monsoon session

ITANAGAR, Sept 4: A bill aimed at constituting an authority to

oversee the development work in the airport area here was

introduced by Arunachal Town Planning minister Kamlung

Mosang on the first day of the monsoon session of the state

Assembly on Monday.

The Arunachal Pradesh Airport Area, Planning and

Development Authority Bill 2023 was among the three bills

presented in the House during the day.

“With the recent construction of Holongi Donyi Polo Airport, a

new chapter in air communications has begun in the state.

Tourists from within India and overseas are expected to arrive

in the state for which development of the airport, along with

the adjoining areas as per international standard is of utmost

importance. For the orderly planning and development it is

required to be regulated by a dedicated team of manpower,”

the statement of bill read.

Chief minister Pema Khandu, who holds the portfolio of law,

legislative and justice, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Court

Fees Bill 2023.

According to the statement of the bill, the court fee act, 1870,

which is a pre-independence and pre-Constitution law

extended to Arunachal Pradesh by virtue of its extension clause

is followed by all courts in the state as per Assam Court Fees

(Amendment) Act, 1972, since the state does not have high

court of its own.

The statement added that the bil is being placed as the union

law and justice ministry on March 6 this year directed all the

states to enact their own state acts on court fees as the Court

Fees Act, 1870, is being proposed to be repealed by the central

government.

Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein moved the Arunachal

Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Bill 2023 in its amended form,

which when passed will enable administration of taxation

under GST in a better and efficient manner.

Mein, who is also the minister in-charge of finance, planning

and investment, presented the Comptroller and Auditor

General of India (CAG) report on social, economic, general and

revenue sector for 2021-22.

After the House convened for the day it paid tributes to former

ministers of the state Kardu Taipodia, Neelam Taram and Chow

Tewa Mein who died in May this year.

Taipodia, who was member of the Gegong Apang cabinet, died

on May 4 this year after a prolonged illness.

Taram who died on May 5 was a two-time home minister in

Apang’s cabinet and had also served as the Congress Legislatve

Party leader, besides being the leader of opposition too.

Tewa Mein, who died on May 15, had served as the horticulture

minister and later as the PHE and WS ministry. He was also the

protem speaker of the Assembly several times.

Chief minister Pema Khandu joined the House in paying respect

to the three leaders and announced that some of structures or

institutions would be named after them keeping in view their

contributions for the socio-economic development of the state.

The house later observed two-minute silence as a mark of

respect to the departed souls. (PTI)