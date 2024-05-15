Bulletproof Business Accelerator concludes in Kohima

KOHIMA, May 14: Nikhil V Kumar, a business growth expert, mentor and founder of Bulletproof Teams, recently conducted a workshop titled “Bulletproof Business Accelerator” at Kohima on May 10, 2024, an official statement said recently organised by StartUp Nagaland under Department of Industries & Commerce, the workshop aimed to equip entrepreneurs with essential skills and strategies for business growth and sustainability.

The event was graced by director, department of industries & commerce, Tokugha Achumi during the inaugural session. In his welcome address, he commended the entrepreneurial spirit of the younger generation in Nagaland and emphasized the importance of mentorship in fostering entrepreneurship. He highlighted the significance of initiatives like the “Bulletproof Business Accelerator” workshop in providing guidance and support to aspiring entrepreneurs.

- Advertisement -

The statement also said the full-day master class covered a range of topics essential for entrepreneurs, including the journey of Entrepreneurship and Leadership, Mastering Time Management, creating Support Structures for Entrepreneurs, and Scaling Business to the Next Level.

Nikhil’s engaging sessions provided participants with practical insights, strategies, and networking opportunities to propel their entrepreneurial journey forward. Attendees also had the chance to engage in a Q & A session, gaining further clarity and guidance from Coach. Marking a significant milestone in empowering entrepreneurs in Nagaland, fostering economic prosperity and innovation in the region. StartUp Nagaland remains committed to nurturing a supportive ecosystem for startups, facilitating initiatives that enable entrepreneurial success.

Nikhil also had a Business & Networking Brunch on May 9, where he engaged with State Empanelled Incubators at The Heritage, Old DC Bungalow. This pre-session provided a valuable platform for incubators to interact with Nikhil, exchange ideas, and gain insights into the startup ecosystem in Nagaland, the official statement added. (NNN)