Campaigning for Nov 7 assembly polls ends in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Nov 5: Campaigning for the November 7 Mizoram
assembly elections ended at 4pm on Sunday with no reports of
any law and order problems throughout the month-long period,
additional chief electoral officer H Lianzela said.
He asserted that any form of electioneering, public meetings,
press conferences by political parties, interviews and panel
discussions in the media have been strictly prohibited till voting
is over.
Out of the 1,276 voting centres in the state, 149 are remote
polling stations, Lianzela said, adding around 30 polling stations
along the inter-state and international borders have been
declared critical and vulnerable.
Security has been tightened across the state and along
international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, a police
officer said. Mizoram shares a 510km porous border with
Myanmar and a 318km border with Bangladesh.
At least 3,000 policemen and 5,400 personnel of the Central
Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the polls,
the officer added.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister of road
transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, Union ministers
Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju visited the state and
campaigned for BJP candidates.
BJP state president Vanlalhmuaka said the party will win 6-8
seats.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi
Tharoor campaigned for party candidates.
During campaigning, ruling party MNF tried to capitalise on
issue of refugees and internally displaced people from
Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur and Mizo sub-nationalism
besides highlighting the development in the state over the last
five years despite financial constraints triggered by the
pandemic.
The opposition highlighted the failure of the MNF government
in fulfilling its promises, including implementation of the
flagship programme, Socio Economic Development (SEDP),
construction of flyovers, good roads, among others.
The ZPM banked on its policy of change and introduction of a
new system of governance.
More than 8.57 lakh electorates, including 4,39,026 women,
will decide the fate of 174 candidates. Results are scheduled to
be announced on December 3. (PTI)