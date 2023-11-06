Campaigning for Nov 7 assembly polls ends in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Nov 5: Campaigning for the November 7 Mizoram

assembly elections ended at 4pm on Sunday with no reports of

any law and order problems throughout the month-long period,

additional chief electoral officer H Lianzela said.

He asserted that any form of electioneering, public meetings,

press conferences by political parties, interviews and panel

discussions in the media have been strictly prohibited till voting

is over.

Out of the 1,276 voting centres in the state, 149 are remote

polling stations, Lianzela said, adding around 30 polling stations

along the inter-state and international borders have been

declared critical and vulnerable.

Security has been tightened across the state and along

international borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar, a police

officer said. Mizoram shares a 510km porous border with

Myanmar and a 318km border with Bangladesh.

At least 3,000 policemen and 5,400 personnel of the Central

Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the polls,

the officer added.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union minister of road

transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, Union ministers

Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju visited the state and

campaigned for BJP candidates.

BJP state president Vanlalhmuaka said the party will win 6-8

seats.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi

Tharoor campaigned for party candidates.

During campaigning, ruling party MNF tried to capitalise on

issue of refugees and internally displaced people from

Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur and Mizo sub-nationalism

besides highlighting the development in the state over the last

five years despite financial constraints triggered by the

pandemic.

The opposition highlighted the failure of the MNF government

in fulfilling its promises, including implementation of the

flagship programme, Socio Economic Development (SEDP),

construction of flyovers, good roads, among others.

The ZPM banked on its policy of change and introduction of a

new system of governance.

More than 8.57 lakh electorates, including 4,39,026 women,

will decide the fate of 174 candidates. Results are scheduled to

be announced on December 3. (PTI)