10,585 votes cast through home voting and postal ballots in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Nov 5: Altogether 10,585 senior citizens, people

with disabilities (PwDs) and government officials exercised

their franchise for the November 7 Mizoram polls through

home voting and postal ballots till Saturday, an official said.

While 2,059 senior citizens (80 years and above) and PwDs

exercised their franchise through home voting, 8,526

government officials, including security and polling

personnel, voted through postal ballots, additional chief

electoral officer H Lianzela said on Sunday.

Of the 11 districts, Aizawl topped the list in home and postal

voting with 2,534 people exercising their franchise, followed

by Lawngtlai (1,614) and Lunglei (1,582), he said.

Lianzela said out of Mizoram’s 1,276 voting centres, 149 are

remote polling stations. “Officials who will be deployed in

such polling stations started leaving for their destinations on

Sunday,” he said, adding that the election campaign came to

an end at 4pm.

More than 8.57 lakh electorates, including 4,39,026 women,

will decide the fate of 174 candidates in the polls, the official

said.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition party

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded

candidates for all the 40 seats.

BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have fielded 23 and 4

candidates, respectively, in addition to 27 independents

already in the fray. (PTI)