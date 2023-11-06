10,585 votes cast through home voting and postal ballots in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Nov 5: Altogether 10,585 senior citizens, people
with disabilities (PwDs) and government officials exercised
their franchise for the November 7 Mizoram polls through
home voting and postal ballots till Saturday, an official said.
While 2,059 senior citizens (80 years and above) and PwDs
exercised their franchise through home voting, 8,526
government officials, including security and polling
personnel, voted through postal ballots, additional chief
electoral officer H Lianzela said on Sunday.
Of the 11 districts, Aizawl topped the list in home and postal
voting with 2,534 people exercising their franchise, followed
by Lawngtlai (1,614) and Lunglei (1,582), he said.
Lianzela said out of Mizoram’s 1,276 voting centres, 149 are
remote polling stations. “Officials who will be deployed in
such polling stations started leaving for their destinations on
Sunday,” he said, adding that the election campaign came to
an end at 4pm.
More than 8.57 lakh electorates, including 4,39,026 women,
will decide the fate of 174 candidates in the polls, the official
said.
The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition party
Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded
candidates for all the 40 seats.
BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have fielded 23 and 4
candidates, respectively, in addition to 27 independents
already in the fray. (PTI)