Cashless Transaction at Passenger Reservation System gaining popularity

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: As a part of the central government’s Digital India initiative, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is further promoting cashless transaction among passengers.

The Indian Railways have made efforts to enhance digital transactions as per the policy of the Centre by implementing cashless counters at a few nominated passenger reservation system with digital payment mode. With every passing day, the cashless transaction is becoming popular among passengers. In NFR from Rs 1.8 lakhs (0.87% of total across the counter transactions) on January 30, it has now increased to Rs 3.78 lakhs (2.67%) on February 3, which shows steady improvement to facilitate payment through UPI and POS.

Passengers are being made aware of cashless transaction in various reservation counters over NFR and they too are adapting the initiative taken by the central government by booking their tickets through the online method. They are thankful to the government for such initiative for the development of our country.

The contribution of cashless transaction from January 31 to February 2 in passenger reservation system located over NFR in five divisions at a few railway stations. They are New Tinsukia – 53.01 per cent, Dibrugarh Town – 15.74 per cent Guwahati – 73.05 per cent per cent, Kamakhya – 17.04 per cent, Dimapur – 07.77 per cent, Rangiya – 33.93 per cent per cent, New Bongaigaon – 05 per cent, Alipurduar – 60.86 per cent, New Coochbehar – 02.83 per cent, Katihar – 18.41 per cent and New Jalpaiguri – 06.49 per cent.