12 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 8, 2024
type here...

Cashless Transaction at Passenger Reservation System gaining popularity

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: As a part of the central government’s Digital India initiative, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is further promoting cashless transaction among passengers.

- Advertisement -

The Indian Railways have made efforts to enhance digital transactions as per the policy of the Centre by implementing cashless counters at a few nominated passenger reservation system with digital payment mode. With every passing day, the cashless transaction is becoming popular among passengers. In NFR from Rs 1.8 lakhs (0.87% of total across the counter transactions) on January 30, it has now increased to Rs 3.78 lakhs (2.67%) on February 3, which shows steady improvement to facilitate payment through UPI and POS.

Passengers are being made aware of cashless transaction in various reservation counters over NFR and they too are adapting the initiative taken by the central government by booking their tickets through the online method. They are thankful to the government for such initiative for the development of our country.

The contribution of cashless transaction from January 31 to February 2 in passenger reservation system located over NFR in five divisions at a few railway stations. They are New Tinsukia – 53.01 per cent,  Dibrugarh Town – 15.74 per cent Guwahati – 73.05 per cent per cent, Kamakhya – 17.04 per cent, Dimapur – 07.77 per cent,  Rangiya – 33.93 per cent per cent,  New Bongaigaon – 05 per cent,   Alipurduar – 60.86 per cent,  New Coochbehar – 02.83 per cent,  Katihar – 18.41 per cent and  New Jalpaiguri – 06.49 per cent.

How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
10 Types Of Maggi To Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Oil like substance found in waters of Manipur’s Iril river

The Hills Times - 0
How To Maintain Oral Hygiene 5 Mountain Ranges You Must Explore In North-East 10 Animals With The Biggest Horns In The World 7 Souvenirs To Bring From The 7 States Of North East India 10 Types Of Maggi To Try