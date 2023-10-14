CBI Arrests ‘Mastermind’ Behind Two Missing Manipuri Students

New Delhi, Oct 13: The CBI has arrested from Pune a 22-year-old man suspected to be the mastermind behind the case of two missing Manipuri students who were believed to have been killed, officials said Friday.

A special investigation team of the CBI arrested Paolunmang from Pune on Wednesday and took him to Guwahati to be produced before a court, they said.

The special court has sent him to the CBI custody till October 16, they said.

The CBI suspects Paolunmang to be the mastermind in the case, they said.

The central agency had arrested two men, Paominlun Haokip and Smalsawm Haokip, and two women, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang, on October 1.

Phijam Hemanjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi, a girl aged 17 years, had gone missing on July 6. Photos purportedly showing their bodies surfaced on September 25, leading to violent protests, mainly by students.

(PTI)