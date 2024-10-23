AMAND Pune Celebrates Manipuri Heritage with Cultural Fest and Leadership Transition

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 23: The 13th Annual General Meeting and Cultural Programme of the Association of Manipuri Diaspora (AMAND Pune) took place on October 20, 2024, at the Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS) Auditorium in Viman Nagar, Pune. The event was graced by Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Member of Parliament for Inner Manipur, as the Chief Guest. Dr. Akoijam emphasized the important role the Manipuri diaspora plays in shaping a prosperous and progressive Manipur, acknowledging their efforts in various fields that contribute to the state’s development. He also expressed appreciation for AMAND’s initiative in fostering unity and cultural preservation among Manipuris residing in Pune.

One of the key moments of the event was the release of AMAND’s 6th publication, titled “MEMOIR,” which highlights the organization’s activities and achievements over the past years. The President of AMAND, Shri Kulabidhu Chanam, welcomed attendees, setting a warm tone for the day’s proceedings. General Secretary Shri Laishram Rishikanta Meitei presented a detailed report on the organization’s work from 2022 to 2024, reflecting on its accomplishments, challenges, and future plans.

An important highlight of the event was the recognition of outstanding students within the community. A special segment was dedicated to acknowledging academic excellence, with the prestigious “N. Albert Memorial Award for Academic Excellence 2024” being presented to Lanchenbi Thounaojam from Savitribai Phule Pune University. This award not only celebrated her scholastic achievements but also underscored AMAND’s commitment to encouraging education and excellence among young members of the diaspora.

The meeting also saw a change in leadership, with the formal transfer of responsibility to the new President for the term 2024-2026, Er. Chongtham Jayanta Singh. He succeeded the outgoing President, Shri Kulabidhu Chanam, in a ceremony that symbolized continuity and growth within the organization. In his acceptance speech, Er. Jayanta Singh expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and outlined his vision for AMAND’s future. His message was one of unity and cultural preservation, with a focus on further strengthening ties among the Manipuri community in Pune and beyond.

Following the formal part of the event, a cultural programme titled “Poknapham Ima” (Motherland) was held, showcasing the rich heritage of Manipur through a series of traditional dance and martial arts performances. Participants performed iconic Manipuri dances such as Thougal Jagoi and Khamba Thoibi Jagoi, as well as the traditional Manipuri martial art, Thang-Ta. The audience was also treated to Kathak and Koli dance performances, providing a vibrant cultural exchange between Manipuri and Maharashtrian traditions. The performances added a colorful and dynamic dimension to the event, reflecting the diversity and unity that AMAND seeks to promote.

An exciting element of this year’s celebration was the introduction of the AMAND Talent Hunt, which allowed community members to showcase their skills and creativity. This competition further encouraged cultural exchange and provided a platform for the younger generation to engage with their heritage in a meaningful way.

The event concluded with a grand community feast, which brought attendees together to share a meal and celebrate the sense of belonging and camaraderie within the Manipuri diaspora. Families, youth, and students from Pune, as well as guest members from the Mumbai Manipuri Association, participated in the festivities, making the event a memorable and successful gathering.

The 13th Annual Meeting and Cultural Programme not only marked a significant occasion for AMAND Pune but also highlighted the ongoing efforts to preserve and promote Manipuri culture and heritage among the diaspora in Pune. It was a day of reflection, celebration, and unity, as members of the community came together to honor their roots while looking forward to the future.