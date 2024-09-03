27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
CBI files charge sheet against former DC of West Kameng district in Arunachal

Updated:
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Sept 2: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a charge sheet against a former deputy commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh and two others in a case related to misappropriation of public funds, an official statement said.

The charge sheet was filed against Padma Jaishwa, a 2003-batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and other Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre along with the then finance and accounts officer Nor Bahadur Sonar and former cashier Rinchin Phuntsok, working at the DC office.

Consequent to a notification issued by the Arunachal Pradesh government and further notification issued by the Centre, the CBI registered a case on March 4, 2021, against the three accused, on allegations that the DC had used her official position by corrupt and illegal means to withdraw cash from government account for personal purposes, the statement said.

The DC also allegedly prepared demand drafts and remitted the amount to the accounts of private individuals, payable at SBI, Chandigarh.

It was also alleged that the DC had, on numerous occasions, called the cashier and the FAO to her office and asked them to withdraw money in cash on a returnable basis and the said amounts were, allegedly, misappropriated.

It was also alleged that the then DC committed gross procedural lapses in conspiracy with the two in getting drafts and deposits at call receipts (DCRs) amounting to Rs 28 lakh prepared to get the amount released from the treasury in conspiracy with the cashier and FAO, it said.

During the investigation, it was established that the then DC entered into a criminal conspiracy with two officials of her office in pursuance thereof dissolved three DCRs created out of government funds and also issued 10 demand drafts amounting to Rs 28 lakh which were utilised towards the purchase of immovable properties in the name her relatives, it added. (PTI)

