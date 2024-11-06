21 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
type here...

Mizoram govt urged for creation of separate IAS cadre

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Nov 5: An association of IAS officers in Mizoram and two other organisations has urged the state government to request the Centre for creation of a separate cadre of officers for the northeastern state, an official statement said.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Lalduhoma at the CMO here on Monday, representatives of the Mizoram IAS Association, Zoram Research Foundation and members of All India Service emphasised the need for a separate cadre and its benefit in the state’s administrative functioning.

- Advertisement -

They urged the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government to “pursue the matter with the Centre”.

Related Posts:

The state is currently manned by IAS, IPS and IFS officers from the AGMUT cadre – a common cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and union territories.

A separate cadre will foster greater opportunities and enhance governance in the state, they said during the meeting.

Lalduhoma assured them of addressing their concern and pursuing the matter with the Centre, the statement said.

- Advertisement -

The chief minister said that he would put up the matter in the next cabinet meeting, it added. (PTI)

10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India