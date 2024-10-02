‘Celebrate senior citizens for who they are’

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 1: The International Day of Older Persons was celebrated across Nagaland on Tuesday, calling for creating an environment where senior citizens are not just cared for but also celebrated for who they are.

- Advertisement -

In Kohima, a state-level celebration of the day under the theme ‘Ageing with Dignity’ was held at the Nagaland Baptist Church Council convention hall.

Adviser to social welfare department Wangpang Konyak, who was the special guest, in his address said the International Day of Older Persons is not just a celebration for the elderly but underscores a commitment to uphold their dignity and well-being.

“In Nagaland, as in many parts of the world, our elderly are the bearers of our culture, the custodians of our traditions, and the living history of our society,” he said.

Konyak said ‘Ageing with dignity’ is not a mere slogan but also a call to action. He said it requires everyone to look beyond biological aspects and see the wisdom, the stories, and the contributions that define a life well-lived.

- Advertisement -

He also expressed that the bigger picture on this International Day of Older Persons is about celebrating the contributions of senior citizens to society in general. He said every elderly person present has shaped the world in many ways – big and small.

“They have taught us life’s lessons, instilled values, and provided emotional and physical support that has built our society. We must pledge to return that support, ensuring they live their later years in comfort, respect, and dignity,” he stressed.

He urged the younger generations to take moments to listen, learn, and engage with our elders as they are the greatest treasure of the family, society and the nation with an immense ocean of knowledge, experience and wisdom which serve as a guiding light.

He also urged all the senior citizens of Nagaland, especially those who have vast experience, to be involved more actively in addressing the various issues faced today because the wisdom of the elderly is precious, time-tested and valuable in striving ahead and taking our state forward.

- Advertisement -

On the occasion, the Distinguished Senior Citizens Award was presented to Yesonü Veyie and Abeni TCK for their outstanding contributions towards society and the state.