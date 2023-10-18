Tapi assembly bypoll in Nagaland likely to witness 2-cornered contest

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 17: With the ruling Nationalist Democratic

Progressive Party (NDPP) issuing ticket Wangpang Konyak on

Tuesday and the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee

(NPCC) declaring Wanglem Konyak as its official candidate,

the by-election to Tapi assembly constituency in Mon district

of Nagaland is likely to witness a two-cornered contest.

The by-election to the constituency is scheduled for

November 7. The seat fell vacant following the death of

sitting NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao, who represented it for

nine terms, on August 28.

NDPP president Chingwang Konyak handed over the party

ticket to Wangpang at the NDPP headquarters at

Chumoukedima in the presence of forest minister CL John,

senior party functionaries and workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the NDPP chief urged the party

workers, especially from the Tapi constituency, to lend whole

hearted support and work hard to make Wangpang the

winner. He said an election is an election and that it cannot

be taken lightly.

Though he exuded confidence of his party candidate’s victory

with the party in power in the state, Chingwang issued a note

of caution to the party members to not be overconfident. “If

we are overconfident, we will lose,” he said.

In his address, Wangpang (39), who was the personal

secretary of Wangnao, said though he was not actively

associated with the NDPP but was attracted to the party

because of inclusiveness and meritocracy. He said 15 village

units of the NDPP have affirmed their support for his

candidature.

A master’s degree holder in political science from Northeast

Hills University Shillong, Wangpang, if elected, promised to

work for progress and excellence not only of his constituency

but the entire state.

Notably, two former candidates from JD-U and National

People’s Party who contested the February assembly election

in the state this year from the Tapi constituency

unsuccessfully decided not to contest the bypoll in support of

the NDPP candidate.

Congress’s official candidate Wanglem contested the last

assembly election on Naga People’s Front (NPF) ticket and

lost to NDPP candidate Wangnao by 82 votes.

- Advertisement -

Wanglem recently joined the Congress and he was welcomed

to the party fold by NPCC president S Supongmeren Jamir at

a function held at Congress Bhavan in Kohima on Monday.