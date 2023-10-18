Tapi assembly bypoll in Nagaland likely to witness 2-cornered contest

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Oct 17: With the ruling Nationalist Democratic
Progressive Party (NDPP) issuing ticket Wangpang Konyak on
Tuesday and the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee
(NPCC) declaring Wanglem Konyak as its official candidate,
the by-election to Tapi assembly constituency in Mon district
of Nagaland is likely to witness a two-cornered contest.
The by-election to the constituency is scheduled for
November 7. The seat fell vacant following the death of
sitting NDPP MLA Noke Wangnao, who represented it for
nine terms, on August 28.
NDPP president Chingwang Konyak handed over the party
ticket to Wangpang at the NDPP headquarters at
Chumoukedima in the presence of forest minister CL John,
senior party functionaries and workers.
Speaking on the occasion, the NDPP chief urged the party
workers, especially from the Tapi constituency, to lend whole
hearted support and work hard to make Wangpang the
winner. He said an election is an election and that it cannot
be taken lightly.
Though he exuded confidence of his party candidate’s victory
with the party in power in the state, Chingwang issued a note
of caution to the party members to not be overconfident. “If
we are overconfident, we will lose,” he said.
In his address, Wangpang (39), who was the personal
secretary of Wangnao, said though he was not actively
associated with the NDPP but was attracted to the party
because of inclusiveness and meritocracy. He said 15 village
units of the NDPP have affirmed their support for his
candidature.
A master’s degree holder in political science from Northeast
Hills University Shillong, Wangpang, if elected, promised to
work for progress and excellence not only of his constituency
but the entire state.
Notably, two former candidates from JD-U and National
People’s Party who contested the February assembly election
in the state this year from the Tapi constituency
unsuccessfully decided not to contest the bypoll in support of
the NDPP candidate.
Congress’s official candidate Wanglem contested the last
assembly election on Naga People’s Front (NPF) ticket and
lost to NDPP candidate Wangnao by 82 votes.
Wanglem recently joined the Congress and he was welcomed
to the party fold by NPCC president S Supongmeren Jamir at
a function held at Congress Bhavan in Kohima on Monday.