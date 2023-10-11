Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage

GANGTOK, Oct 10: The inter-ministerial central team led by
joint secretary, ministry of home affairs, Anant Kishore Saran
on Tuesday left for North Sikkim by helicopter to assess the
damage caused by the flash floods in the area, an official
said.
The central team members – director, ministry of power, RK
Meena, executive engineer Ministry of Jal Shakti Sashwat Rai
and director SSDMA, Prabhakar Rai – flew by helicopter from
Burtuk airport for North Sikkim, he said.
Mangan district in north Sikkim is the worst flood-affected
district with over 30,000 people affected by the flash flood.
Members of the central team on Monday visited the affected
areas in Gangtok, Pakyong district. Among the areas they
visited were IBM, Rangpo, ATTC-Bardang, Golitar, Singtam,
Dikchu and Phidang where they assessed the damage caused
to buildings, power lines, roads and bridges.
The central team visited a relief camp on Monday in
Majigaon and made certain recommendations for the
maintenance of proper sanitation at rescue centres besides
suggesting counselling of the inmates to boost their morale.
On the financial assistance, they said that priority will be
given to immediate and short-term requirements of the
state, and assured that release of funds will be expedited so
that normalcy can be restored at the earliest.
The team also held a meeting with Sikkim chief secretary VB
Pathak on Monday.
The flash flood which ravaged Sikkim claimed at least 70
lives, while search for 80 people who are still missing is
underway, officials said. (PTI)