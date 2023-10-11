Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage

GANGTOK, Oct 10: The inter-ministerial central team led by

joint secretary, ministry of home affairs, Anant Kishore Saran

on Tuesday left for North Sikkim by helicopter to assess the

damage caused by the flash floods in the area, an official

said.

The central team members – director, ministry of power, RK

Meena, executive engineer Ministry of Jal Shakti Sashwat Rai

and director SSDMA, Prabhakar Rai – flew by helicopter from

Burtuk airport for North Sikkim, he said.

Mangan district in north Sikkim is the worst flood-affected

district with over 30,000 people affected by the flash flood.

Members of the central team on Monday visited the affected

areas in Gangtok, Pakyong district. Among the areas they

visited were IBM, Rangpo, ATTC-Bardang, Golitar, Singtam,

Dikchu and Phidang where they assessed the damage caused

to buildings, power lines, roads and bridges.

The central team visited a relief camp on Monday in

Majigaon and made certain recommendations for the

maintenance of proper sanitation at rescue centres besides

suggesting counselling of the inmates to boost their morale.

On the financial assistance, they said that priority will be

given to immediate and short-term requirements of the

state, and assured that release of funds will be expedited so

that normalcy can be restored at the earliest.

The team also held a meeting with Sikkim chief secretary VB

Pathak on Monday.

The flash flood which ravaged Sikkim claimed at least 70

lives, while search for 80 people who are still missing is

underway, officials said. (PTI)