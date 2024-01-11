16 C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Centre allocates Rs 1,782 crore for strategic road project in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Jan 10: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,782 crore for construction of a strategic road project in Arunachal Pradesh, Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The ministry sanctioned the project for the construction of the 82-kilometre-long greenfield road from Pango to Jorging in Upper Siang district of the northeastern state.

The project would encompass package-1 and II, Gadkari said on X.

“The proposed project aims to ensure seamless and secure traffic flow, establishing year-round connectivity to the villages in the region, thereby catalyzing socio-economic development in the hilly areas of the district”, the minister said.

The strategically crucial road will substantially reduce travel time for security forces, enhancing their efficiency in reaching border areas, Gadkari added.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has expressed his delight over the development.

Khandu said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a special focus on enhancing connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh. The chief minister also expressed gratitude to Gadkari.

“Under visionary leadership of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, there’s a special focus on enhancing connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said in X.

“Gratitude to Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji for allocating Rs 1,782 crore for construction of 82 Km greenfield road from Pango to Jorging in Upper Siang district,” the chief minister said in another post.

The strategic project is set to ensure seamless connectivity in border areas, fostering socio-economic growth and reducing travel time for our security forces, Khandu added. (PTI)

