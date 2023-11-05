Centre rejects Meghalaya Residents Safety Bill

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 4: Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone
Tynsong said that the central government has “not approved”
the Meghalaya Residents, Safety and Security (Amendment)
Bill.
The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has sent back the Bill to the
Meghalaya government for further review.
“Since the MRSSA was not approved by the Ministry, it has
come back to us,” said Meghalaya deputy chief minister
Prestone Tynsong.
He further said that the Meghalaya government will meet next
week to discuss the queries of MHA in regards to bill.
“Meghalaya CM has already called a meeting with legal experts
and senior officers next week. We will sit down and decide on
how to go forward on this,” he said.
According to reports, queries of the MHA were mainly relating
to the constitutional provisions of the Bill.
On October 30, the State government had directed the
landlords/tenants from seven localities in Shillong to register in
the app as mandated by the Meghalaya Residents Safety and
Security Act (MRSSA) 2016 in order to check illegal infiltration
into the state.
“However, we don’t say that the implementation of this Act has
just happened just few days back as we have already
constituted the district task force headed by the respective
deputy commissioners and even SPs are members of this
committee,” Tynsong said.
He said, “These task force committees are in place and we have
already directed all deputy commissioners to implement these
MRSSA accordingly and make sure in their respective
jurisdiction that it should be implemented in totality.”