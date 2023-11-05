Centre rejects Meghalaya Residents Safety Bill

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone

Tynsong said that the central government has “not approved”

the Meghalaya Residents, Safety and Security (Amendment)

Bill.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has sent back the Bill to the

Meghalaya government for further review.

“Since the MRSSA was not approved by the Ministry, it has

come back to us,” said Meghalaya deputy chief minister

Prestone Tynsong.

He further said that the Meghalaya government will meet next

week to discuss the queries of MHA in regards to bill.

“Meghalaya CM has already called a meeting with legal experts

and senior officers next week. We will sit down and decide on

how to go forward on this,” he said.

According to reports, queries of the MHA were mainly relating

to the constitutional provisions of the Bill.

On October 30, the State government had directed the

landlords/tenants from seven localities in Shillong to register in

the app as mandated by the Meghalaya Residents Safety and

Security Act (MRSSA) 2016 in order to check illegal infiltration

into the state.

“However, we don’t say that the implementation of this Act has

just happened just few days back as we have already

constituted the district task force headed by the respective

deputy commissioners and even SPs are members of this

committee,” Tynsong said.

He said, “These task force committees are in place and we have

already directed all deputy commissioners to implement these

MRSSA accordingly and make sure in their respective

jurisdiction that it should be implemented in totality.”