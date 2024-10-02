Centre releases Rs 25 crore more for flood-hit Tripura

AGARTALA, Oct 1: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the Centre has released an amount of Rs 25 crore more as interim assistance for the state, which was battered by floods in August.

Earlier, the Union government had disbursed Rs 40 crore as the central share from SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund), to provide relief to the affected people.

Floods had devastated the northeastern state in August, leaving 39 people dead and lakhs homeless.

“The Centre has released Rs 25 crore more under NDRF to tide over the extensive damage caused by the unprecedented floods. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support to the state,” Saha told reporters here.

A six-member inter-ministerial team headed by a joint secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which arrived in the state on Sunday for the second time to assess the damage, left for Delhi on Tuesday, an official said.

“The central team had meetings with the representatives of various departments, including PWD, water resource, agriculture and allied sectors and power,” he said.

The official said the state has submitted a memorandum to the Centre for Rs 7,200-crore assistance, though the estimated loss due to the floods is around Rs 15,000 crore.

“The central committee will decide the final figure and declare the amount for the state,” he added. (PTI)