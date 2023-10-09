Centre soon to issue notification for appointment of Manipur High Court Chief Justice

HT Digital,

Imphal, Oct 9: The Central Government assured the Supreme Court on Monday that a notification for the appointment of the chief justice of the Manipur High Court will be issued ‘shortly’. This comes three months after the Supreme Court collegium proposed Delhi High Court judge Siddharth Mridul for the role.

The Centre also informed the bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia that the transfer files of 14 high court judges have been approved, while 12 are still under process. The Supreme Court is presently hearing two pleas, one of which accuses the Centre of delaying the approval of names recommended by the collegium for appointment and transfer of judges.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud-led top court collegium had recommended Justice Mridul’s appointment as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court on July 5. The bench noted ‘positive developments’ during Monday’s hearing, stating that many recommendations from high courts previously pending with the law ministry have now been forwarded to the Supreme Court collegium.

The Supreme Court collegium will now seek the opinions of consultee judges on these recommendations. After the high court collegiums make their recommendations for judge appointments, the Union Law Ministry forwards it to the Supreme Court, which then consults with Supreme Court judges elevated from the respective high courts before finalising its recommendation to the law ministry.

Regarding the transfer of 26 high court judges, the bench noted that 14 have been cleared and notifications will be issued shortly, while the remaining 12 are under process.