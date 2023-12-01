18 C
Friday, December 1, 2023
Clinker laden truck falls into gorge, claims one

SHILLONG, Nov 30: A person was killed recently while another
was left injured after a clinker laden truck fell in a gorge located
along the National Highway-6 at Shangbangla in Ri Bhoi district
of Meghalaya.
The incident took place when the truck bearing registered
number WB 91 8529 was on its way from Shillong to Guwahati.

The driver reportedly lost control and fell in the gorge located
along the NH-6 at Shangbangla in Ri Bhoi district.
It was informed that the truck also ramped into three makeshift
shops along the highway killing the co-driver of the truck on
spot while the driver received grievous injuries following which
he was taken to Nongpoh Civil Hospital.
Meanwhile, police are investigating the accident. (NNN)

