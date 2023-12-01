Clinker laden truck falls into gorge, claims one

SHILLONG, Nov 30: A person was killed recently while another

was left injured after a clinker laden truck fell in a gorge located

along the National Highway-6 at Shangbangla in Ri Bhoi district

of Meghalaya.

The incident took place when the truck bearing registered

number WB 91 8529 was on its way from Shillong to Guwahati.

The driver reportedly lost control and fell in the gorge located

along the NH-6 at Shangbangla in Ri Bhoi district.

It was informed that the truck also ramped into three makeshift

shops along the highway killing the co-driver of the truck on

spot while the driver received grievous injuries following which

he was taken to Nongpoh Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the accident. (NNN)