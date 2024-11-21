COCOMI suspends agitation for a week, sit-in protests continue in Imphal districts

IMPHAL, Nov 20: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a civil society organisation representing the people of Imphal valley, on Wednesday suspended its agitation for a week after the state’s NDA legislators adopted a resolution calling for “mass operations” against suspected Kuki militants involved in civilian killings.

Briefing reporters, COCOMI coordinator Somorendro Thokchom also called for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in areas where it was recently re-imposed.

“We will observe how the resolution passed by the legislators is implemented. Further action will be decided after that,” Thokchom said.

A meeting of MLAs of the ruling BJP-led NDA in Manipur on Monday adopted a resolution calling for a “mass operation” against suspected Kuki militants responsible for killing three women and three children in Jiribam district within seven days, a statement said.

The meeting, held on Monday night, was attended by 27 MLAs.

“To start mass operations against the Kuki militants responsible for the killing of the 6 (six) innocent women and children within 7 (seven) days,” the statement said.

However, the decision to suspend the agitation was not well received by several women’s organisations, who insisted that the protests will continue.

In the meantime, defying curfew orders, sit-in protests demanding swift action against the killing of three women and three children by suspected Kuki militants in Jiribam continued across parts of Imphal East and West. (PTI)