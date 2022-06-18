Congress In Manipur Stages Protest In Front Of Raj Bhavan

IMPHAL, June 17 (NNN): Leaders and workers of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) protested in front of Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Thursday against the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s repeated summoning of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering case. The protesters accused ED officials of attempting to arrest AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by leveling baseless allegations on the instigation of the ruling BJP.

A large number of Congress members led by MPCC president K Meghachandra marched a protest rally from Congress Bhavan and snaked through Western Gate of Kangla Fort to target the Raj Bhavan. Upon reaching the Raj Bhavan, the protesters shouted various slogans against the BJP and the government at the Centre.

During the protest, they carried placards some of which read as “BJP, respect the rule of law,” “BJP, don’t convert police into a terrorist force,” “Stop vendetta politics,” “Congress stands for justice,” etc.

A strong police team who rushed to the spot dispersed the protesters after a brief tussle.

Talking to reporters, MPCC president K Meghachandra said that the protest was carried out against the BJP government’s attempt to arrest Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with baseless charges. “Repeated summoning of AICC leaders by ED was nothing but to defame them before the masses,” he alleged. He then charged the BJP for using the ED as a tool to target their political rivals. “It is nothing but to disintegrate the unity in diversity structure of India. Congress will stand firm against such a move to disintegrate the unity of the country,” he said.