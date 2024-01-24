Security tightened around Kangla Fort in Imphal

IMPHAL, Jan 23: Security has been beefed up in Imphal ahead of a meeting scheduled to be convened by Arambai Tenggol on Wednesday in the Kangla fort, situated in the heart of the state capital.

The vicinity of the fort has also been fortified by deploying a large number of security forces personnel.

Arambai Tenggol had said earlier that the meeting is being convened to take a concrete decision with regard to the prevailing problem.

In the meeting proposed to be convened at Kangla Uttra of the Kangla fort on Wednesday at 10 am, Arambai Tenggol invited all the Meitei ministers and Meitei MLAs including the chief minister of Manipur.

All of them were asked to ensure attending the meeting, while asserting that if any of them stays away from the meeting, they will be treated as enemies of the Meitei community.

Meanwhile, to thwart any untoward incident arising of the expected mass congregation, the Manipur government has taken up special security measures.

As a part of the measures, a large number of security forces personnel were deployed in the state capital, particularly in and around the Kangla fort from this afternoon.

Apart from the deployment of the security forces, police officers along with their teams are being also deployed at all the gates of the Kangla fort besides deployment of police personnel inside the gate, as per an official source.

Meanwhile, officials of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) camping in Imphal were holding the second round of talks with the leaders of the Arambai Tenggol, led by its commander Korounganba.

The MHA team, led by AK Mishra, who is also the interlocutor of the Naga peace talks and the suspension of operation (SoO) with the Kuki groups, comprises joint director of SIB New Delhi, Mandeep Singh and joint director of SIB Imphal, Rajesh Kumble.

The team arrived in Imphal on Monday and the first round of talks was held late on Monday evening. The talks were being held at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba in the palace.

The second round of talks commenced at 10 am on Tuesday. The outcome of the meeting, reportedly concentrated on the ongoing crisis in Manipur, could not be ascertained officially till the time of filing this report. (NNN)