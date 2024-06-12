30 C
Conrad K Sangma thanks PM for release of tax devolution to Meghalaya

SHILLONG, June 11: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for authorising the release of over Rs 1,000 crore as tax devolution to the state for June.

“I want to thank the government of India, especially the prime minister and the finance minister for releasing the tax devolution yesterday,” Sangma said in a video message.

The Centre on Monday authorised the release of tax devolution of Rs 1,39,750 crore to states for June.

It was decided that apart from the regular release of the devolution amount for the month of June, one additional instalment will be released, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

In another post on X, Sangma said: “We express our gratitude to the @FinMinIndia, for releasing an additional devolution instalment of Rs 536 crore to Meghalaya and a total of Rs 1,072.90 crore for the month of June. This additional money will enable the state to accelerate the ongoing development projects.” (PTI)

