Conrad Sangma undergoing treatment for Typhoid

SHILLONG, Aug 29: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma continues to be under treatment for the medical conditions caused by typhoid and scrub typhus – a climate change-induced disease.

The chief minister is currently recovering well trying to get back to normalcy through diet and medication, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Senior Health officials along with a team of specialists from Civil Hospital, Shillong and NEIGRIHMS visited him on Wednesday at his residence to assess his medical condition, the statement further said.

Depending on the overall improvement in his condition, he may try to attend the remaining days of the assembly session, it added. (NNN)