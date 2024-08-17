31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 17, 2024
type here...

Continuity in dispensation at Centre to help resolve Naga issue: Neiphiu Rio

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 16: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday said that the continuity in the dispensation at the Centre will prove beneficial to the early resolution of the Indo-Naga issue.

- Advertisement -

Delivering his Independent Day speech at Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza in Kohima, Rio reiterated that the government is committed to an early solution and that it would continue to engage with all stakeholders for it.

He added that the political affairs committee, constituted with the entire Cabinet and elected members from those tribes who are not in it, had already held its first meeting on the issue.

He said, “through the forum of political consultative committees, joint consultations will be held with the civil society organisations and tribal hohos (bodies) to discuss on the basis of the already signed Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, and the Agreed Position on November 17, 2017.”

Rio stated that, “Nagaland has made history by successfully conducting the urban local body elections with reservation for women for the very first time with 37% women representation, greater than the 33% mandated by the law”.

- Advertisement -

Citing it as an example of unity, Rio said, “there is nothing one cannot achieve as a state and hoped to carry forward this spirit and work together to overcome all obstacles”.

Saying that the government was committed to the all-round development, Rio said the eastern region of the state requires more handholding than the other parts.

He stressed that it was important to bridge both physical and human capital gaps that exist and added that the government has an open-door policy to resolve the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation issue.

During his address, Rio also highlighted various developmental initiatives taken by the state government in various sectors.

- Advertisement -

On the law and order situation in the state, Rio said the state government has taken steps to improve forensic capabilities to effectively deal with crimes and the criminals and to modernise the police force. He said the Nagaland police have commissioned a gas chromatography mass spectrometry instrument at Forensic Science Laboratory and acquired a state-of-the-art spectral camera that can capture fingerprints even on porous surfaces.

He lauded the district administration and police for ensuring healthy atmosphere in the state. 

7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 August, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar Best National Parks In India For Elephant Lovers 10 Best Places To Visit In India In August-September